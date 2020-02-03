The Masked Singer Begins Again: See All the Season 3 Contestants and the Best Guesses

Fox
The Masked Singer is fully back for round three, and that means it's officially time for all of us to start those Google searches.
Last night, we met the six singers who will be competing over the first few weeks of the season, and we even saw the unmasking of the biggest star the show has had to date. It turned out that Lil Wayne was under the Robot mask, and that reveal shocked the entire panel, including guest panelist Jamie Foxx who had been guessing Steve-O earlier on in the night.
We also saw performances from White Tiger, Turtle, Miss Monster, Kangaroo, and Llama and got clues for each of them. There are a couple whose identity we feel pretty sure of, and a couple who have stumped not only us, but the majority of the internet, from what we could tell.
Our only hope is that Lil Wayne's reveal didn't just set us all up for a season of disappointment as the others are unmasked.
While we have yet to see performances from most of the singers, we have now gotten a look at all of the costumes, including three new ones: T-Rex, Elephant, and something called a Night Angel.
It's as terrifying as it sounds, and you can get a look at it below!
Getty Images/Greg Gayne/FOX
The Robot: Lil Wayne
The first reveal of the season was the biggest star yet: Lil Wayne!
The Robot had lots of science references, including a periodic table, since he's had so many records go platinum, but the clues were sort of irrelevant. It's hard to mistake that voice.
Fox
The White Tiger
White Tiger's not really a singer, at least based on his Vanilla Ice impression. He's clearly huge and likely an athlete, and is a "clam shucking" champion, which makes you think of New England.
Guest panelist Jamie Foxx guessed Rob Gronkowski and he seemed incredibly sure. Gronk is from upstate NY, he's a football champ, and "Ice Ice Baby" seems exactly like a song he'd sing.
Fox
The Turtle
He's definitely got some singing chops, and he took things "step by step" while others crashed and burned. He also grills burgers, and he likes to surf OR he won a Teen Choice Award.
The panel guessed Zac Efron and Jenny McCarthy even guessed her husband, Donnie Wahlberg (because of the burgers), but the internet seems absolutely sure it's Jesse McCartney, who has multiple Teen Choice surfboards and was in the boyband Dream Street. Could you imagine if it's Zefron though??
Fox
The Llama
The Llama appears to be a comedian on the radio (23.3 The Wool), and he really likes Seattle. He's a fan of the movie Ghost?
The panel decided it couldn't be Howard Stern and guessed David Spade and Joel McHale. The internet immediately went Kelsey Grammar, because of the Seattle of it all, Danny Bonaduce, and Drew Carey. Though David Spade did play a man who turned into a llama in The Emperor's New Groove...
Fox
Miss Monster
Miss Monster's got a big ol' crush on the Monster/T-Pain, and she seems to have struggled with having to look and act a certain way in public.
She sounds exactly like Chaka Khan, though some on the internet also hear some Tina Turner. She is not Dolly Parton, as Ken Jeong guessed. Sorry Ken.
Fox
The Kangaroo
The Kangaroo is a tough one! She lost someone close to her, "by her own admission" found herself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, and now she wants to bounce back. She references her bullies and being a survivor.
A lot of people immediately went for Jordyn Woods, who lost her father recently and then found herself in an unfortunate spotlight, but that voice does NOT sound like Jordyn to us. Not even a little bit.
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.