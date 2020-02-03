This Super Bowl-Winning Chiefs Player Celebrated By Paying for 100 Dog Adoption Fees

It's all about giving back!

After winning the biggest game of their career, mostly athletes choose to treat themselves to lavish gifts, but not Chiefs player Derrick Nnadi. After winning the 2020 Super Bowl on Sunday night, the NFL star revealed that he decided to celebrate by giving back to the community. Thanks to Nnadi, every dog at the KC Pet Project animal shelter is free to adopt.

"All my life I always wanted a dog," Nnadi told CNN. "Growing up I didn't have a pet, my parents didn't really allow pets." Nnadi explained that his childhood was the reason he decided to pay the adoption fees for more than 100 dogs at the shelter. He also explained that getting his first dog, Rocky, during his senior year of college really inspired him to recognize the bond that you can create with an animal.

"When I first got [Rocky], he was very timid," Nnadi shared. "It made me think of how other animals, whether they're owned or in a shelter, are feeling scared and alone."