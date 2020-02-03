Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Took Their Relationship to the Next Level Thanks to This ''Sneak Attack''

Ever wonder how to ask your significant other if they're ready to move in together? Well, Emily Blunt has the perfect advice.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K. she says she didn't necessarily ask John Krasinski if he was ready to make that commitment, she just did it. "I didn't ever see it as a move to the US, but gradually more and more of my stuff just accumulated at his house, and then suddenly I was living in L.A.," she tells the publication.

In fact, the Quiet Place star reveals she'd just bought a new place in London and intended to live there with her sister, but clearly her relationship with The Office star took her down a different path.

Nonetheless, Blunt jokes she wouldn't have done it any other way. "I think it's the best way to do it—just to sneak-attack them, rather than turn up with trunks," she quips.