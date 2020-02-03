Watch Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey's Awkward Reaction to Jessica Simpson Mention

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey are a bit confused about a "gift" they allegedly sent Jessica Simpson.

On Monday, the couple appeared on the Today show to chat about hosting their new Netflix dating show, Love Is Blind. During Nick and Vanessa's interview, the celeb duo also discussed their relationship and their three kids. After opening up about their marriage, Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb mentioned her recent interview with Nick's ex, Jessica Simpson, who is set to drop her new memoir, Open Book, this week.

In the book, the "With You" singer references her marriage to Nick, which ended in 2005. While the memoir has been making headlines in recent days, specifically over Jessica's deeply personal revelations, Nick admitted during the chat on Today that he hasn't read it yet.

"I interviewed Jessica Simpson for her book, Open Book, and she talked about how she has her life with her husband and her children, and she was really, really happy for y'all," Hoda said to Nick and Vanessa, adding that Jessica mentioned the couple had "sent me something beautiful when we had our children."