Dog the Bounty Hunter Comes Clean About Those Engagement Rumors

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Moon Angell are putting an end to those engagement rumors.

The speculation started last week after a clip from the duo's appearance on The Dr. Oz Show started spreading online. The 30-second teaser showed Dog, otherwise known as Duane Chapman, asking, "Moon Angell, will you marry me?"

However, fans learned it was all just part of a "test" after the full interview aired on Monday.

Before asking the question, Dog said he had an idea that would "stop a lot of this." He then proceeded to pop the question.

"We're friends Duane," Moon replied. "I love you as a friend."

Dog then made it clear "that's it."

"I can't marry you," she added. "Right at this very moment, I don't see you as that. I love you and Beth as my friends."

While Dog said he already knew that, he said he wanted "everyone else to know," too.

Earlier in the episode, Dr. Oz asked Moon if she'd describe her relationship with Dog as "intimate."

"It has to be intimate because there's a lot of powerful things going on with Dog," she replied.

He also asked if she could see why some people might wonder if there's a physical connection in addition to an emotional one.

"Beth was my best friend. Duane is my best friend. I am not crossing that line," she replied.