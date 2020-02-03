Love & Hip Hop's Erica Mena Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Safaree

JOSE GUERRA
Babies are a blessing!
Power couple Erica Mena and Safaree have welcomed a new baby girl into their growing family. The musician shared the excited news on Instagram while holding his baby girls tiny little hand. "These pass 24 hrs have been an adventure to say the least!!" he shared with his followers. "I'm a part of the #girldad club now. Perfection is here."
Turns out, Safaree had to cancel a show due to his wife's water breaking. He posted a photo of him on a plane on his Instagram stories and apologized to fans for the inconvenience. "Sorry to everyone who came out to see me in Rhode Island last night," he captioned the photo. "But as I was getting ready to leave my wife's water broke."
Obviously the birth of his daughter was his number one priority, and from the looks of his post, baby girl and mommy are happy, healthy and thriving. This is the couples first child together, and Erica is also mom to a son named King Conde.
The two first announced they were expecting in early October 2019, and confirmed they were married just a few days later. They also threw their baby girl the most epic Met Gala themed baby shower the world has ever seen.
"The perfect Met Gala Baby Shower dress. Special thank you to @karensabagofficial for making this dress Saturday morning starting at 5am. You went up and beyond last minute and made sure I had the perfect dress. Thank you to my sis @remyma who picked up my late night call and made this all happen. From you, Karen and her amazing Mother. I so thank you Queens. You are all so appreciated," Erica wrote on Instagram.
Erica has yet to post about the happy news herself, but has been non-stop sharing photos and content of her sweet bundle of joy throughout her pregnancy.
"You are pregnant and you are powerful. You are bold and you are beautiful," she captioned a recent picture of herself. "Go forward in your boldness, in your beauty and in your contentedness. Trust your body to birth and know that the collective power of women worldwide will be with you."
Congratulations to the happy couple!
