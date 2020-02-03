Victor Cruz Talks Super Bowl Party Tips, Lady Gaga & More!

It wouldn't be Super Bowl weekend without an appearance from Pop of the Morning's own Victor Cruz!

As E! readers surely know, Cruz is a retired NFL wide receiver, who won a Super Bowl in 2012 while playing for the New York Giants. Thus, it wasn't surprising when Jason Kennedy spotted the new E! personality on the Super Saturday Night red carpet in Miami, FL.

"I can't not talk to the job, right?" Cruz quipped as he greeted Kennedy with a hug.

"You were gonna be in trouble Monday morning," Kennedy further teased during the exclusive chat.

Since Cruz isn't a stranger to a Super Bowl weekend, he had plenty of partying tips to offer up.

"You just gotta map it out. It's all about scheduling and making sure that you're out of the last venue to make it to the next one on time," Cruz relayed regarding all the Super Bowl parties. "You try to pick two or three of, like the good moments, the big events."

However, Cruz made it clear that Lady Gaga's headlining performance at the Super Saturday Night event was the one party he refused to miss.