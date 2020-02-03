Lin-Manuel Miranda Announces Hamilton Film: Get the Details

It's the moment we've all been waiting for.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is finally bringing his highly acclaimed Broadway musical to the big screen. The playwright and composer announced the huge news on his Twitter with a cute gif to get fans excited for the newest project. "Disney presents: Hamilton," he wrote alongside all the major details. "With The Original Broadway Cast. Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre. In A Theater Near You. October 15, 2021."

The play garnered a record breaking 16 Tony nominations and won 11. For those unaware of the star power present in this musical, the original cast included Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, along with Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom, Jr., Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan and Anthony Ramos just to name a few!

Miranda will once again be taking the reigns and is producing alongside Jeffrey Seller and Thomas Kail.