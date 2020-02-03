Lin-Manuel Miranda Announces Hamilton Film: Get the Details

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 10:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Mat Hayward/Getty Images for The Latinx House

It's the moment we've all been waiting for. 

Lin-Manuel Miranda is finally bringing his highly acclaimed Broadway musical to the big screen. The playwright and composer announced the huge news on his Twitter with a cute gif to get fans excited for the newest project. "Disney presents: Hamilton," he wrote alongside all the major details. "With The Original Broadway Cast. Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre. In A Theater Near You. October 15, 2021." 

The play garnered a record breaking 16 Tony nominations and won 11. For those unaware of the star power present in this musical, the original cast included Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, along with Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom, Jr., Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan and Anthony Ramos just to name a few! 

Miranda will once again be taking the reigns and is producing alongside Jeffrey Seller and Thomas Kail

Watch

Lin-Manuel Miranda Celebrates 7 Emmy Nominations

"Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theater experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and it was for good reason that Hamilton was hailed as an astonishing work of art. All who saw it with the original cast will never forget that singular experience," Robert A. Iger, chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement to The Wrap. "And we're thrilled to have the opportunity to share this same Broadway experience with millions of people around the world."

"I fell in love with musical storytelling growing up with the legendary Howard Ashman-Alan Menken Disney collaborations–‘The Little Mermaid,' ‘Beauty and The Beast,' ‘Aladdin,'" Miranda also shared in a statement. "I'm so proud of what Tommy Kail has been able to capture in this filmed version of ‘Hamilton'–a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local movie theater. We're excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company of ‘Hamilton' to the largest audience possible."

The only sad part is that the film won't hit theaters until the end of 2021. For those still looking for another Miranda project to enjoy in the meantime, the film version of his first Broadway musical "In the Heights" will be released on June 26. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Lin-Manuel Miranda , Broadway , Music , Movies , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.