Ashton Kutcher Reveals Where His Relationship Stands With Ex Demi Moore And Her Daughters

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 8:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Ashton Kutcher is opening up about his ex-wife, Demi Moore.

As fans of the celebs might recall, the That '70s Show alum and the Ghost actress were married for six years until they decided to go their separate ways in 2011. Though years have gone by since their split, Kutcher and Moore's relationship has been making headlines recently amid the release of Moore's memoir, Inside Out. In the book, Moore detailed the highs and lows of the couple's marriage, including her heartbreaking miscarriage and Kutcher's alleged infidelity.

Now that a few months have passed since the release of the memoir, where does Kutcher and Moore's relationship stand?

"We don't hang out," Kutcher shared on Marc Maron's WTF podcast. "I make a really conscious effort to stay in touch with the girls."

The girls Kutcher referenced are Moore's daughters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis, who she shares with ex Bruce Willis.

Photos

Demi Moore & Ashton Kutcher: Romance Recap

"I love them. And I'm never going to stop loving them, right?" Kutcher continued. "And respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they're pursuing."

The 41-year-old actor went on to say that he's always respected and honored Bruce, who is their father, sharing that if the three girls don't want to engage with him, he would never "force it upon them."

"But they all do," Kutcher noted. "And that's great."

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Instagram, Disneyland

Instagram / Ashton Kutcher

During the interview, Kutcher also spoke about his marriage to his former That '70s Show co-star, Mila Kunis. The couple has been married since 2015 and have two children together.

"It's going amazing," Kutcher said of their relationship.

The celebs welcomed their first child together, daughter Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, in 2014. Two years later, Kunis gave birth to son Dimitri Portwood Kutcher.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Ashton Kutcher , Demi Moore , , Podcasts , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.