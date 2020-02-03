Ashton Kutcher Reveals Where His Relationship Stands With Ex Demi Moore And Her Daughters

Ashton Kutcher is opening up about his ex-wife, Demi Moore.

As fans of the celebs might recall, the That '70s Show alum and the Ghost actress were married for six years until they decided to go their separate ways in 2011. Though years have gone by since their split, Kutcher and Moore's relationship has been making headlines recently amid the release of Moore's memoir, Inside Out. In the book, Moore detailed the highs and lows of the couple's marriage, including her heartbreaking miscarriage and Kutcher's alleged infidelity.

Now that a few months have passed since the release of the memoir, where does Kutcher and Moore's relationship stand?

"We don't hang out," Kutcher shared on Marc Maron's WTF podcast. "I make a really conscious effort to stay in touch with the girls."

The girls Kutcher referenced are Moore's daughters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis, who she shares with ex Bruce Willis.