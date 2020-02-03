Watch All the Movie Trailers That Aired During the 2020 Super Bowl

The 2020 Super Bowl was packed with memorable moments.

There was, of course, the game itself, which ended with a win for the Kansas City Chiefs. There was Demi Lovato's beautiful rendition of the National Anthem, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira set the stage on fire with their beyond epic Halftime Show that celebrated Latino culture and who can forget the hilarious ads?

Chrissy Teigen and John Legendappeared in their own spot, Lil Nas X had a cowboy dance-off with Sam Elliott and Charlie Day had a hilarious recurring bit for his Tide ad. But outside the ads were the action-packed movie trailers!

A slew of trailers debuted during last night's game that teased what fans can expect to see on the big screen this year. And the excitement for movies like A Quiet Place Part II, the Mulan live-action remake and the upcoming 25th James Bond movie are real.