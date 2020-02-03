G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion Spark Romance Rumors After NSFW PDA

G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion sparked romance rumors this weekend after they were spotted packing on the PDA on social media.

The "No Limit" star posted an Instagram Stories video of himself cuddling up next to the "Hot Girl Summer" artist and kissing her cheek. The short clip also showed Megan wrapping her arm around G-Eazy.

The video was dated Feb. 3, 2020. So, it seemed like the hang out was recent. Both rappers were in Miami for the 2020 Super Bowl. G-Eazy performed on Sunday as part of Mr. Jones nightclub's Big Game Weekend. Megan also took the stage at Bacardi's Big Game Party on Saturday.

While the video has since been deleted from G-Eazy's account, several followers resurfaced the clip. In fact, the two were trending on Twitter earlier this morning.

However, the video wasn't the only thing to spark speculation. G-Eazy also posted a picture of Megan on Instagram and included several blue heart emojis. Megan had shared the same photo on her Instagram account. G-Eazy commented on the snap with a rolling eyes emoji; Megan replied with two of the same emojis.