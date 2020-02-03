Shakira and Jennifer Lopez Are Celebrating Their Victory at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Still can't get over Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show? You're not the only one!

Feeling the love after bringing the house down with special guests Bad Bunny and J Balvin, the musicians took to social media to celebrate their momentous performance, which just happened to fall on the "Hips Don't Lie" singer's birthday.

"The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for," Shakira wrote. "We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn't have done it without all of you!" Expressing her gratitude to her partner-in-crime, Shakira also gave J-Lo a sweet shout-out. "Thank you @jlo for a night that shows how much Latinos have to offer! #SuperBowl."

For her part, Jennifer shared a video from her epic Hustlers-inspired entrance. "Thank you to my incredible team for the most epic halftime I could have ever imagined. I love you guys so much!