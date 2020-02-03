Milla Jovovich Gives Birth, Welcomes 3rd Child With Husband Paul W.S. Anderson

by kelli boyle | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 7:12 AM

Milla Jovovich, Paul W. S. Anderson

Milla Jovovich has given birth to her and husband Paul W.S. Anderson's third child, a baby girl, the actress' oldest daughter Ever Gabo Anderson revealed on Instagram. In the sweet family photo, the Resident Evil star is seen cuddling the newborn while Anderson, Ever and their 4-year-old daughter Dashiel Edan Anderson surround her hospital bed.

"Welcoming Baby!" the 12-year-old shared on her account, which is monitored by her parents. "Welcome to the world my new sister Osian (pronounced O-shun like the body of water)! We love you!!!"

Jovovich announced her pregnancy in August 2019, on Instagram. "Knocked up again," her announcement started off. Then the star talked about how this pregnancy made her fearful, as two years previously she had to undergo an emergency abortion while filming in Europe. (Her first public comments about the procedure came in May 2019.)

"After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror," she wrote. "Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn't want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly."

"That was obviously not fun," Jovovich continued, "and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices."

Her caption continued to reveal the sex of the baby.

"Thank goodness we're in the clear AND we found out that we've been blessed with another girl!" she shared. "Anyway, wish me and my baby luck! I send you all a lot of love and I'll keep you posted on my progression! Xoxo m."

Congratulations to the happy family!

