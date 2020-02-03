Nicole Scherzinger Has the Best Response After Paula Abdul Confuses Her With Shakira at 2020 Super Bowl

Things got a little awkward on Twitter on Super Bowl Sunday.

Before the 2020 Super Bowl kicked off on Sunday night, music legend Paula Abdul tweeted about how excited she was to watch Demi Lovato perform the National Anthem and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira take on the Halftime Show.

The since deleted tweet included photos of the "Cold Hearted Snake" singer posing with Lovato and Lopez, respectively, as well as a shot of her and former American Idol judge Simon Cowell posing with Nicole Scherzinger. There were no photos of the "Hips Don't Lie" singer in the tweet, which was captioned, "Can't wait to watch these amazing women perform at the #SuperBowl #DemiLovato @jlo @shakira xoP."

Scherzinger, thinking Abdul mistook her for Shakira, responded to the star's tweet and said, "I mean, my hips don't lie... but I'm not @shakira babes."

It's not clear if Abdul mistook Sherzinger for the Halftime Show headliner or if she merely included the photo of her, Cowell and the Pussycat Dolls alum because they're holding footballs in front of a Pepsi background in the shot. (Pepsi sponsors the Super Bowl Halftime Show.)