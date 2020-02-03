Donald Trump Doesn’t Know Which State The Kansas City Chiefs Are From—And The Internet Is Confused

Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock
by emily belfiore | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 5:15 AM
Kansas? Missouri. Tomato? Tomahto.
On Sunday, President Donald Trump's celebratory 2020 Super Bowl tweet was all anyone could talk about after the big game—that and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's electric Halftime performance, of course. Taking to social media to congratulate the Kansas City Chiefs on their win, he mistakenly confused their home state of Missouri with Kansas.
"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game," his tweet began, "and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!" His tweet has since been updated to give Missouri a shout-out instead of Kansas.
After the president's Twitter mistake, people couldn't help but comment on the mishap. "I can tell… You must be a huge Fan of the team," one Twitter user said. Another chimed in with, "Aren't you going to congratulate the San Francisco 49ers for their great effort and all of the people of the great state of Washington?" One person wrote, "They must not teach geography in those rich kid schools."
Once Trump updated the tweet, several people were quick to point out that the damage had already been done. "Deleted, but not forgotten," one person tweeted. "Too late bro…" another wrote. Someone else added, "We saw the first tweet."
Noting the permanence of the Internet, another person said, "Tweets are forever things. No take backsies."
Trump's tweet wasn't the only viral moment from Super Bowl LIV. Another meme-worthy moment happened during the game when a fan was caught taking a snooze in the first quarter. Documented by a neighboring attendee, the "Super Bowl Sleeper," as he was later dubbed, can be seen leaning against the Hard Rock Stadium wall asleep as his excited seatmates cheer on the Chiefs and the 49ers.
Like Trump, this moment also received some hilarious commentary from Twitter. "You gotta be rich to spend $1500 plus on a super bowl ticket just to sleep at the game." Impressed by his nap skills, another wrote, "No sleep mask. No ear plugs. No weighted blanket. Pure talent. #Respect."
Relive the other Super Bowl moments that people couldn't stop talking about here.
