The Most Talked About Moments From the 2020 Super Bowl: Kobe Bryant Tributes, Shakira's Tongue and More

Just about everything that came out of the 2020 Super Bowl was, well, a touchdown.

On the field, Kanas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scored right out of the gate, but by halftime the team was tied with the San Francisco 49ers. Though neck and neck throughout the game, the Chiefs pulled off a comeback in the fourth quarter, earning them the big win—and making 24-year-old Mahomes the youngest player in history to nab the Super Bowl and MVP.

The events off of the field scored even more points with fans. While Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Cardi B, Offset, Paul Rudd, Paul McCartney, Jon Hamm, Kevin Hartand more superstar fans cheered on their teams, advertisers rolled out incredible commercials that sparked conversation—and controversy. Of course, for pop culture lovers the main show was Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's epic (and we mean epic) halftime performance, which included special guests J Balvin and Bad Bunny.