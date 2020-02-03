Why Shakira's Boyfriend Gerard Piqué Was MIA From the 2020 Super Bowl

Shakira absolutely rocked the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show last night.

She and Jennifer Lopez lit the stage up with a powerful performance that celebrated, as she said in her Instagram post following the show, "how much Latinos have to offer," and it was one of the most entertaining halftime shows to date.

The game's attendees included a star-studded list of celebrities like BeyoncéJay-Z and Blue Ivy CarterCardi BDemi Lovato (who sang the National Anthem), Paul RuddEmily RatajkowskiJeremy RennerMiles Teller and of course, J.Lo's love Alex Rodriguez. But Shakira's longtime love, soccer player Gerard Piqué, was absent.

The couple, funnily enough, both celebrated their birthdays on Super Bowl Sunday (the singer turned 43 and the athlete turned 33), but they unfortunately couldn't be in Miami together because of work conflicts.

Yup, Gerard couldn't make it to football's biggest night because he had a futbol game to play himself! The FC Barcelona player competed against Levante last night in Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium.

Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Score the Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show

And good news, Barcelona won! So this couple—who shares sons Milan Piqué Mebarak, 7, and Sasha Piqué Mebarak, 5—really did slay all around yesterday. Suffice it to say they had memorable birthdays and are undoubtedly proud of each other.

The Colombian singer was the first up on the Halftime Show stage, appearing in a glittering red costume and matching boots. She breezed through some of her biggest hits, like "She Wolf" and "Hips Don't Lie" before J.Lo came out for her turn.

The Hustlers star paid tribute to the film by incorporating some pole dance choreography as she performed hits like "Waiting For Tonight," "Jenny From The Block" and "On The Floor."

J BalvinBad Bunny and J.Lo and Marc Anthony's daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz also made appearances before the two iconic women joined forces on stage together. Don't worry, the undying hit "Waka Waka" was performed as well.

No doubt, Gerard will be rewatching the videos from the performance all day today, just like the rest of us.

