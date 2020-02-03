Why Shakira's Boyfriend Gerard Piqué Was MIA From the 2020 Super Bowl

Shakira absolutely rocked the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show last night.

She and Jennifer Lopez lit the stage up with a powerful performance that celebrated, as she said in her Instagram post following the show, "how much Latinos have to offer," and it was one of the most entertaining halftime shows to date.

The game's attendees included a star-studded list of celebrities like Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter, Cardi B, Demi Lovato (who sang the National Anthem), Paul Rudd, Emily Ratajkowski, Jeremy Renner, Miles Teller and of course, J.Lo's love Alex Rodriguez. But Shakira's longtime love, soccer player Gerard Piqué, was absent.

The couple, funnily enough, both celebrated their birthdays on Super Bowl Sunday (the singer turned 43 and the athlete turned 33), but they unfortunately couldn't be in Miami together because of work conflicts.

Yup, Gerard couldn't make it to football's biggest night because he had a futbol game to play himself! The FC Barcelona player competed against Levante last night in Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium.