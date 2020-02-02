See Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Fabulous Looks From the Super Bowl Halftime Show

We're still on the floor after this show.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira pulled out all of the stops for their 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday night. Although, we didn't expect anything less from the dynamic duo.

As soon as the Latina legends hit the stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, fans went wild over their performances, which included iconic tunes from each star like "She Wolf," "Hips Don't Lie," "Love Don't Cost a Thing," and "Jenny From the Block."

Moreover, the two each brought out surprise guests during their set, which made the crowd roar. Bad Bunny, J Balvin and J.Lo's 11-year-old daughter, Emme, joined in on the fun, which included performances of "Chantaje," "Let's Get Loud," and "Mi Gente."

And while the highly-anticipated show was full of stellar performances, the dynamic duo made sure to bring the glitz and the glamour with their onstage outfits. Shakira wowed the crowd with a shimmery red two-piece by Dundas, that included a lot of fringe and sequins.