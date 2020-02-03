How to Watch the 2020 Oscars on TV and Online

The finish line is so, so close!

After a whirlwind (and especially jam-packed) awards season, Hollywood is fast approaching the grand finale. Yes, we're talking about the 2020 Oscars. Now in its 92nd year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is awarding the films that made us laugh, cry and brought Brad Pitt back into the spotlight and interestingly enough... on to Tinder. So start planning your Oscars watch party with E! News' breakdown of all the must-know details!

Who is hosting the Oscars?

Nobody! After continuing on without an emcee last year, the Academy has decided to give it another go in 2020.

When are the Oscars and what time do they start?

Mark your calendars for this Sunday, Feb. 9! Starting at 1:00 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST, E! hosts, experts and special guests will get the party started with E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: Oscars 2020. Then directly after at 5:00 p.m. EST/2:00 p.m. PST, hosts Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will bring the red carpet straight to you with exclusive celebrity interviews and more during E! Live From the Red Carpet.

The 2020 Oscars air live starting at 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST on ABC.

