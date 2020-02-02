Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Joins Her and Shakira During the Super Bowl Halftime Show

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 5:33 PM
Miami just got hotter!
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira shut down the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with their epic performances.
The dynamic duo, who made history as the first two Latinas to lead a halftime performance at the major NFL event, gave viewers and audience members a show to remember.
While the face-off between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs was entertaining, the moment J.Lo and Shakira hit the stage, it was game over.
Sorry not sorry!
Kicking things off with a bang, the Colombian songstress hit the stage in an eye-catching red dress that was worthy of its own trophy. To start, she started singing "She Wolf," and after, a new rendition of "Empire."
She shut it down even more by belting out her iconic hit, "Whenever, Wherever." And it's safe to say the stadium went wild after she brought out Bad Bunny, who donned an all-silver get-up, onto the stage with her to sing "I Like It" and "Chantaje."
Shakira closed out her set with "Hips Don't Lie."
Of course, J.Lo hit the stage with a bang, as she started off singing "Jenny From the Block." She also shut it down with a performance of "Get Right," "Waiting for Tonight," and "Love Don't Cost a Thing" and "Booty."
For her first lewk, she donned a leather beaded bodysuit that featured intricate cut-outs and a plunging neckline. However, she slipped into another glitzy and glamorous ensemble for the second half of the show. It was a mirror-like fashion piece that certainly got people talking.
Elsa/Getty Images
Like Shakira, the crowd also went wild when J Balvin hit the stage with the 50-year-old icon. Together, they sang "Mi Gente," and "Qué Calor."
The most endearing moment, however, came when J.Lo's 11-year-old daughter joined her onstage. Emme took to the stage in an all-white outfit and belted out the lyrics to "Let's Get Loud" with her momma.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The importance of this halftime performance wasn't lost on Shakira or J.Lo.
Hours before hitting the stage, the Hustlers actress took to Instagram to share a sweet message.
"So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira," the caption read, alongside a photo of the two embracing. "Let's show the world what two little Latin girls can do."
Moreover, last year the two superstars touched on their highly-anticipated performance and why it meant so much to them.
"I've always wanted to perform at the Super Bowl," Shakira told Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 last October. "It's like the holy grail of the entertainment industry. It's a sports event, but it has huge relevance for us artists, and I think it's going to be fantastic."
She added, "This is going to be an event to celebrate Latin culture and the importance of women also in the industry."
Additionally, the Hustlers actress shared the same sentiments.
"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," she said in a statement last November. "And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage."
And showed them they both did!
All in all, the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show was an unforgettable one.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?