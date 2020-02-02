Cardi B, Offset, Paul Rudd and Other Celebs Spotted at Super Bowl 2020

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 5:15 PM

Cardi B and husband Offset were among several celebs spotted at the 2020 Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday.

The "Money" rapper posted on her Instagram Story a video of Demi Lovato's highly-praised National Anthem performance. Offset also posted videos on his Instagram Story, including a clip of him and his wife sitting in a VIP box, writing, "It's been 4 years since I met the woman of my life." He also said he bet $50,000 on the Chiefs.

The couple was later shown on the jumbotron.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were also spotted at the stadium, sitting together with their eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 8, and watching Lovato's performance. Earlier, Jay-Z and the couple's little girl were photographed walking on the field before the game. Bey also posted photos from the Super Bowl on her Instagram page.

Other celebs seen at the Super Bowl: Emily Ratajkowski and Alex Rodriguez, fiancé of halftime show co-headliner Jennifer Lopez.

Paul Rudd, who is rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the San Francisco 49ers, attended the game with his buddies Jeremy Renner and Miles Teller. Rudd, who starred with Renner in last year's Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, grew up in the Kansas City, KS suburb of Lenexa.

Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Miles Teller, 2020 Super Bowl

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd & Miles Teller

The trio is ready to cheer on their favorite teams!

Jay-Z, 2020 Super Bowl

David J Phillip/AP/Shutterstock

Jay-Z

But first, lemme take a selfie...

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, 2020 Super Bowl

David J Phillip/AP/Shutterstock

Jay-Z & Blue Ivy

The father-daughter duo enjoy a sweet moment on the field before the game starts.

Article continues below

Cardi B, Offset, Super Bowl 2020, Instagram

Instagram / Offset

Cardi B and Offset

The two watch the Super Bowl from a VIP box.

Demi Lovato, 2020 Super Bowl

Elsa/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

The 27-year-old star delivers an incredible National Anthem performance.

Emily Ratajkowski, 2020 Super Bowl

Matt York/AP/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski

Touchdown! The supermodel plays on the field ahead of the kickoff.

Article continues below

Alex Rodriguez, Natasha Alexander Rodriguez, 2020 Super Bowl

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Alex Rodriguez & Natasha Alexander Rodriguez

A-Rod hits the field with his teenage daughter, ahead of the game.

Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves, Super Bowl 2020

Instagram / Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves

The couple that matches together, stays together! The longtime pair look ready for the 2020 Super Bowl celebrations.

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Cardi B

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Cardi B

The "Press" rapper takes the stage at the Vewtopia Music Festival at Marlin's Park in Miami.

Article continues below

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Paris Hilton

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MCM

Paris Hilton

The socialite shows off her skills at the MCM x Rolling Pre-Super Bowl Event on Saturday evening.

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Ciara

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MCM

Ciara

Ciara steals the show with her chic jersey dress at the MCM x Rolling Pre-Super Bowl party at SLS Miami.

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Diddy and DJ Khaled

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MCM

Diddy & DJ Khaled

Diddy and DJ Khaled are all smiles on the red carpet as they attend the MCM x Rolling Pre-Super Bowl bash.

Article continues below

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Dan Smyers, Demi Lovato and Shay Mooney

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Dan Smyers, Demi Lovato & Shay Mooney

Name a more iconic trio! The country duo Dan + Shay perform with Demi Lovato at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest.

Halsey, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Halsey

Halsey gives a knock-out performance at Night Two of BUDX Miami by Budweiser.

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Lady Gaga

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T

Lady Gaga

The Oscar winner lights up the room in a flashy bodysuit at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night event.

Article continues below

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T

Karrueche Tran & Victor Cruz

Couple goals! The dynamic duo step out in style at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night party.

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Jamie Foxx

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T

Jamie Foxx

Dapper as ever! Foxx steps onto the carpet in a grey tailored suit at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night affair.

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Charles Melton and Casey Cott

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AT&T

Charles Melton & Casey Cott

The Riverdale stars hit up the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night event in Miami.

Article continues below

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T

Christian McCaffrey & Olivia Culpo

Double trouble! The two look sleek and chic in their stylish ensembles at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night celebration.

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Paul Rudd

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AT&T

Paul Rudd

The Marvel star is all smiles at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night celebration.

Guy Fieri, Super Bowl 2020 Star Sightings

Wheels Up

Guy Fieri

Fieri attends the Wheels Up Super Saturday Tailgate party in Miami.

Article continues below

Meek Mill, Jay-Z, Yo Gotti, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Fanatics Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics

Meek Mill, Jay-Z & Yo Gotti

Three's a party! Meek Mill poses with Jay-Z and Yo Gotti at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday. The trio pays homage to the late Kobe Bryant.

Kevin Hart, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Fanatics Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics

Kevin Hart

The Upside actor raises his Kobe jersey for all to see at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Danielle Herrington, Jasmine Sanders, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Fanatics Party

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics

Danielle Herrington & Jasmine Sanders

Strike a pose! The models show off their love and support for Bryant at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Article continues below

Post Malone, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Fanatics Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics

Post Malone

During his performance at Fanatics Super Bowl Party, Posty honors the NBA legend by rocking his famous "24" jersey.

Meek Mill, Andrew Taggart, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Fanatics Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics

Meek Mill & Andrew Taggart

The rapper and DJ pay tribute to the late Lakers star with purple and gold jerseys Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Swizz Beatz, Dwyane Wade, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics

Swizz Beatz & Dwyane Wade

The dynamic duo snap a pic together at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party. The two also seemingly matched in similar outfits, with burgundy stripes.

Article continues below

Guy Fieri, Super Bowl 2020 Star Sightings

Wheels Up

Guy Fieri

The Food Network star attends the Wheels Up Super Saturday Tailgate party.

Emily Ratajkowski, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics

Emily Ratajkowski

The supermodel shines bright at the star-studded event with her sunny yellow outfit at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

La La Anthony, Super Bowl 2020 Star Sightings

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for McDonald's

La La Anthony

Snack time! The Hollywood actress celebrates the Big Game with McDonald's and Bootsy Bellows.

Article continues below

Kevin Hart, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics

Kevin Hart

The 40-year-old comedian strikes a pose at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Jasmine Sanders, Super Bowl 2020 Star Sightings

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Wheels Up

Jasmine Sanders

Before game day, the supermodel attends the Wheels Up "Rao's By The Beach" pop-up restaurant in collaboration with Rao's and W South Beach.

Post Malone, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics

Post Malone

The "Wow" rapper matches the carpet in an all-baby blue suit at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Article continues below

Eiza Gonzalez, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Eiza González

Less is more! The Baby Driver star sizzles in a black form-fitting gown that features side cut-outs.

Jon Hamm, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jon Hamm

The Mad Men alum is all smiles at the 9th Annual NFL Honors.

Kate Bosworth, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kate Bosworth

Bosworth lights up the room in a bright-orange gown at the 9th Annual NFL Honors.

Article continues below

Ciara, Russell Wilson

@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID

Ciara & Russell Wilson

The singer and her football star husband enjoy a romantic date night in Miami ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Shaquille O'Neal

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Shaquille O'Neal

The NBA legend, aka DJ Diesel, performs onstage at his Shaq's Fun House party at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami.

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Snoop Dogg

John Parra/Getty Images for Bud Light

Snoop Dogg

The rapper performs at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest concert at American Airlines Arena in Miami.

Article continues below

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Machine Gun Kelly, French Montana

worldredeye.com

Machine Gun Kelly & French Montana

Bro time!

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Lance Bass, Michael Turchin

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for In The Know Experiences

Lance Bass & Michael Turchin

The couple attends the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Post Malone

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for In The Know Experiences

Post Malone

The rapper performs at the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.

Article continues below

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, La La Anthony

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for In The Know Experiences

La La Anthony

The star appears at the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Lil John

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Lil John

What? The rapper attends the Leather and Laces 2020 pre-2020 Super Bowl party at Soho Studio in Miami.

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Kevin Hart

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for In The Know Experiences

Kevin Hart

The actor and comedian attends the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.

Article continues below

Harry Styles, Lizzo

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Pandora

Harry Styles & Lizzo

Blame it on their juice! The performers team up at the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series.

Demi Lovato, SiriusXM’s Radio Andy

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Demi Lovato

Before singing the national anthem on Super Bowl Sunday, the pop star sits down with Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM show. 

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - SI Models Jasmine Sanders, Kate Bock, Olivia Culpo, Josephine Skriver, and Camille Kostek

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Jasmine Sanders, Kate Bock, Olivia Culpo, Josephine Skriver & Camille Kostek

Sports Illustrated models, assemble! 

Article continues below

