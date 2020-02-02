Beyoncé Makes a Show-Stopping Appearance at the 2020 Super Bowl With Jay-Z and Blue Ivy

Beyoncé is feeling that football spirit.

On Sunday afternoon, the legendary singer surprised fans from all over when she made a surprise appearance at the 2020 Super Bowl. The "Spirit" songstress joined her family for the major NFL event of the season—with San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs going head-to-head at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

For the special occasion, Queen Bey slayed the fashion game with a vibrant green ensemble by Balmain. She rocked a tailored blazer with matching pants in that bright hue. To complete her lewk, she donned slick-straight hair and flashy accessories.

However, the 38-year-old star wasn't the only one who stole the show ahead of the sporting event.

Before kick-off, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy shared a special moment together on the field. The father-daughter duo enjoyed their time with everyone else on the green turf, and they also shut it down with their style.