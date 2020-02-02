Super Bowl Fans Are Comparing Demi Lovato's National Anthem Performance to Whitney Houston's

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 4:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Whitney Houston, Demi Lovato, 2020 Super Bowl

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images, Elsa/Getty Images

High praise! 

On Sunday night, Demi Lovato kicked off the 2020 Super Bowl by treating fans to a spectacular performance of the National Anthem. While most musicians attempt to make the classic patriotic song there own, Lovato went a step above the rest and really owned her moment in the spotlight. So much so, that fans are taking to the internet saying that her rendition may be a tie with late singer Whitney Houston

Houston's 1991 performance is widely considered to be one of the best National Anthem renditions of all time. Any top ten list in the world decidedly points to Houston as the gold star standard when it comes to how high the bar is set for one of the biggest night's in sports every year. So, is it possible that at just 27-years-old, Lovato's performance is could have been history making for the musician? The fans sure seem to think so. 

Soon after Lovato left the field, the internet exploded with comparisons between she and Houston.

Watch

Demi Lovato's Moving Grammy Performance

"Best rendition of that since Whitney Houston did it. Love Demi Lovato," one excited fan tweeted out. Another fan said it best, "I must say... Demi Lovato just made second best of all time behind Whitney Houston singing this damn anthem. I'm not arguing with nobody about it." 

There is no doubt that this performance was a dream come true for Lovato. In fact, nearly 10 years ago, the singer tweeted out that this performance was a goal of hers. "One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl," the message read from Feb. 7, 2010. "Onnnee dayyy...." It looks like that day has finally arrived! 

2020 is shaping up to be the year of Demi Lovato, and we're so here for it! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Demi Lovato , Whitney Houston , 2020 Super Bowl , Football , Music , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.