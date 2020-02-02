BAFTA Film Awards 2020: The Complete List of Winners

With Kate Middleton and Prince Williamjoining top movie stars in the audience, the winners of the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards were revealed at a ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday.

Winners included actors such as Joker's Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, who won for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Renée Zellweger, who won for her role of Judy Garland in Judy.

Joker won three awards in total. Sam Mendes' World War I drama 1917 won seven awards, including the coveted Best Film honor.

Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson both earned double nominations but went home empty-handed.

The BAFTAs took place a week before the 2020 Oscars.

Check out a full list of BAFTA winners:

Best Film

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Parasite

Leading Actress

Renée Zellweger, Judy - WINNER

Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Leading Actor

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker - WINNER

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes