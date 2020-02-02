Demi Lovato's Comeback Continues With 2020 Super Bowl National Anthem Performance

Demi Lovato's triumph continues.

The 27-year-old pop star crushed her performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami on Sunday, continuing her big music comeback after taking a year and a half-long hiatus following a drug overdose.

Many praised Lovato's rendition of the U.S. National Anthem, which earned massive applause at Hard Rock Stadium.

"Demi Lovato just slayed the national anthem," tweeted user @lauratereshko.

"For the second week in a row, #DemiLovato has absolutely killed it. She has truly proven just how incredible of a singer she is," tweeted user @RobergMartin.

"This is the best version of the National anthem I've heard at the super bowl since Whitney Houston," tweeted user @Michael44004861.

Many others concurred.

But of course...haters gonna hate, too.

"Demi Lovato was terrible," tweeted user @bigJimF.

With her performance of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, Lovato follows in the footsteps of the likes ofLady Gaga, Pink and Christina Aguilera. Lovato had predicted 10 years ago that she would perform the song at the annual NFL championship game. In 2020, she tweeted, "One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy...."