EXCLUSIVE!

Chris Lane Surprises Lauren Bushnell With a Sweet Birthday Gift at His L.A. Show

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 2:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

A show to remember!

Chris Lane has a lot to celebrate! On Saturday night, the 35-year-old country singer hit the stage for his sold-out show in Los Angeles, Calif.

Making his performance even more special? His wife, Lauren Bushnell, joined in on the fun. In fact, Lane made hearts swoon when he surprised the former Bachelor contestant with an early birthday gift.

At one point, he brought her onstage and showered her with the best treat of all: a large birthday cake from Magnolia Bakery.

Cue the waterworks!

Furthermore, Lane performed his hit single "Big, Big Plans," which is the song he wrote for his leading lady. Moreover, he played "I Don't Know About You," another catchy single, which hit number one recently.

However, if you missed Lane in Los Angeles, fret not, E! News has you covered with a sneak peek inside the show. From getting ready to hitting the stage and sharing a special moment with his leading lady, go behind-the-scenes and see how the country star prepares for his shows.

Read

Reliving Lauren Bushnell's Whirlwind Year With Love Chris Lane

And if you're unable to catch one of his shows on his Big, Big Plans tour, he's set to join Kane Brown for The Worldwide Beautiful Tour.

In the meantime, scroll through our gallery below to see Lane prepare for his performance!

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, E! News Exclusive

Randy Shaffer

It's Showtime

Lane honors the late Kobe Bryant by wearing a Lakers jersey with his iconic number.

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, E! News Exclusive

Randy Shaffer

Decisions, Decisions

With a little help from Lauren, the country star is ready to hit the stage in the right shirt.

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, E! News Exclusive

Randy Shaffer

Newlywed Bliss

The two look over-the-moon in love during Saturday night's show.

Article continues below

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, E! News Exclusive

Randy Shaffer

High Notes

Lane hits all the right notes as he performs his famous tunes during his Saturday night show, including his number one track, "I Don't Know About You." 

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, E! News Exclusive

Randy Shaffer

Birthday Wishes

Nothing beats a beautifully decorated birthday cake! The country star showers his wife with the best present on stage. 30 never looked so good.

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, E! News Exclusive

Randy Shaffer

Flashing Lights

The 35-year-old singer commands the room after hitting the stage to his sold-out show in L.A.

Article continues below

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, E! News Exclusive

Randy Shaffer

Good Luck Kisses

The two lovebirds share a passionate kiss before Lane goes on stage.

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, E! News Exclusive

Randy Shaffer

Sweet Treat

Make a wish! Lauren blows out her candles while on stage with her husband. He surprises her with it during his performance of "Big, Big Plans," which is a song inspired by her.

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, E! News Exclusive

Randy Shaffer

Sugar Rush

Lane gives the former Bachelor contestant a cake from Magnolia Bakery. It's a vanilla cake with pastel green icing... yum!

Article continues below

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Celebrities , Couples , Music , Exclusives , VG , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.