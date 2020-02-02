Chris Lane Surprises Lauren Bushnell With a Sweet Birthday Gift at His L.A. Show

A show to remember!

Chris Lane has a lot to celebrate! On Saturday night, the 35-year-old country singer hit the stage for his sold-out show in Los Angeles, Calif.

Making his performance even more special? His wife, Lauren Bushnell, joined in on the fun. In fact, Lane made hearts swoon when he surprised the former Bachelor contestant with an early birthday gift.

At one point, he brought her onstage and showered her with the best treat of all: a large birthday cake from Magnolia Bakery.

Cue the waterworks!

Furthermore, Lane performed his hit single "Big, Big Plans," which is the song he wrote for his leading lady. Moreover, he played "I Don't Know About You," another catchy single, which hit number one recently.

However, if you missed Lane in Los Angeles, fret not, E! News has you covered with a sneak peek inside the show. From getting ready to hitting the stage and sharing a special moment with his leading lady, go behind-the-scenes and see how the country star prepares for his shows.