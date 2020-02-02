Demi Lovato Predicted Her Super Bowl National Anthem Performance 10 Years Ago

Demi Lovato knows the power of manifestation... or at least tweeting.

The 27-year-old songstress is gearing up for her exciting performance at the 2020 Super Bowl, which marks her second major event in recent weeks. Fans will recall she made a triumphant return to the stage at the 2020 Grammys, after singing her powerful and moving single, "Anyone."

In just a few hours, Demi will sing again and perform the National Anthem at the NFL game of the season in Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

And would you believe us if we said she predicted her Super Bowl performance a decade ago?

On Sunday morning, the 27-year-old pop star re-shared a tweet of hers from 10 years ago.

"One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl," the message read from Feb. 7, 2010. "Onnnee dayyy...."

Fast forward to now, and it's clear this was part of Demi's destiny.

And she's using that same energy to manifest a new dream: to one day perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, just like Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Dan Smyers, Demi Lovato and Shay Mooney

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

"One day, I'm gonna perform the halftime show at the super bowl," Demi captioned her tweet on Sunday. "Onnnee dayyy...."

We just hope it doesn't take another 10 years for that wish to come true!

Ahead of her performance, the pop star arrived in Miami to enjoy some of the festivities, including a special appearance at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. She joined duo Dan + Shay at to sing "Speechless."

On Friday, she sat down for an intimate interview with Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM show, where she opened up about motherhood, coming out to her parents and her Super Bowl performance prediction.

That same day she took to Instagram to share she was excited to take on The 305. "I'm here in Miami," she wrote. "Ready for the Super Bowl!! Let's do this!!"

All in all, we can't wait to see Demi steal the show once the Super Bowl starts.

