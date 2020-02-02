Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Throw Lavish Pre-Super Bowl Party

It's almost show time!

Before Jennifer Lopez gets on the floor for the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show with Shakira, she let loose in Miami, Florida.

Ahead of her highly-anticipated performance, J.Lo and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, kicked things off with a lavish celebration on Friday night. For the fanciful affair, which included star-studded guests, the 50-year-old icon donned an eye-catching mini dress by Zuhair Murad.

The flashy fashion piece featured billowing bell-sleeves, intricate beading, an eccentric pattern and a plunging neckline. She also rocked her signature glowy makeup and opted for a chic half-up, half-down hairdo. All in all, she looked effortlessly elegant.

Attending the shindig was none other than Thalía and her husband, Tommy Mottola. The pair posed with the woman of the hour, and shared the behind-the-scenes snap on Instagram.

"Latinas in da house," the legendary Mexican singer wrote. "Pre #superbowl party at @jlo and @arod's. Fun night! Go get them baby!"