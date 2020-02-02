Emilia Clarke and Zoë Kravitz Sparkle and Shine on the 2020 BAFTAs Red Carpet

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 10:39 AM
Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke, Big Little Lies star Zoë Kravitz and other celebs brought the glitz and glamor to the 2020 BAFTAs, aka the EE British Academy Film Awards, in London on Sunday.
Clarke, who is a presenter at the annual event, sported a spaghetti strap, scoop neck sparkling beaded black gown as she walked the red carpet. Kravitz turned heads herself in a long sleeve, high neck, shining bronze Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gown.
Other guests included The Crown and Sex Education's Gillian Anderson, Naomie Harris, Lily-Rose Depp, Jojo Rabbit's Rebel Wilson, The Joker's Joaquin Phoenix, Little Women star Saoirse Ronan, and the movie's director and screenwriter, Greta Gerwig.
And, of course, the guests of honor: Kate Middleton and Prince William, president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.
Clarke had also attended a star-studded pre-2020 BAFTAs party on Saturday.
Graham Norton is hosting the 2020 BAFTAs. The ceremony will take place at Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday and air on BBC One at 9 p.m. U.K. time, and on BBC America in the United States at 9:10 p.m. ET.
See photos of celebs arriving at the 2020 BAFTAs:
The royal couple has arrived!
The Duchess of Cambridge looks like a princess from a fairy tale.
The Game of Thrones alum sparkles in a black dress.
The actress shines on the red carpet.
The Jojo Rabbit star showcases a red and black look.
The model and daughter of Johnny Depp poses in a black lace down.
The Star Wars actor poses on the red carpet.
Fleabag's Hot Priest brings more hotness to the BAFTAs.
The Atlanta star shows a little leg.
The BAFTA-nominated screenwriter and director of Little Women poses on the red carpet.
The actress glitters in this two-toned style.
The BAFTA-nominated Joker star poses on the red carpet.
The model and socialite showcases a daring look.
The Crown and Sex Education star is all smiles.
The actress showcases a shimmering style.
The Rising Star Award nominee is pretty in pink.
The BAFTA-nominated Little Women actress also dresses in black.
The Rising Star Award nominee showcases a dapper look.
The Irishman star arrives in all black.
