Emilia Clarke and Zoë Kravitz Sparkle and Shine on the 2020 BAFTAs Red Carpet

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 10:39 AM

Game of Thrones alum Emilia ClarkeBig Little Lies star Zoë Kravitz and other celebs brought the glitz and glamor to the 2020 BAFTAs, aka the EE British Academy Film Awards, in London on Sunday.

Clarke, who is a presenter at the annual event, sported a spaghetti strap, scoop neck sparkling beaded black gown as she walked the red carpet. Kravitz turned heads herself in a long sleeve, high neck, shining bronze Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gown.

Other guests included The Crown and Sex Education's Gillian AndersonNaomie HarrisLily-Rose DeppJojo Rabbit's Rebel WilsonThe Joker's Joaquin PhoenixLittle Women star Saoirse Ronan, and the movie's director and screenwriter, Greta Gerwig.

Clarke had also attended a star-studded pre-2020 BAFTAs party on Saturday.

Graham Norton is hosting the 2020 BAFTAs. The ceremony will take place at Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday and air on BBC One at 9 p.m. U.K. time, and on BBC America in the United States at 9:10 p.m. ET.

Photos

Game of Thrones Cast Reunites at the 2020 SAG Awards

See photos of celebs arriving at the 2020 BAFTAs:

Emilia Clarke, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Emilia Clarke

The Game of Thrones alum sparkles in a black dress.

Zoe Kravitz, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Zoë Kravitz

The actress shines on the red carpet.

Rebel Wilson, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Rebel Wilson

The Jojo Rabbit star showcases a red and black look.

Lily-Rose Depp, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Lily-Rose Depp

The model and daughter of Johnny Depp poses in a black lace down.

John Boyega, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

John Boyega

The Star Wars actor poses on the red carpet.

Andrew Scott, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Andrew Scott

Fleabag's Hot Priest brings more hotness to the BAFTAs.

Zazie Beetz, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Zazie Beetz

The Atlanta star shows a little leg.

Greta Gerwig, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Greta Gerwig

The BAFTA-nominated screenwriter and director of Little Women poses on the red carpet.

Vanessa Kirby, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Vanessa Kirby

The actress glitters in this two-toned style.

Joaquin Phoenix, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Joaquin Phoenix

The BAFTA-nominated Joker star poses on the red carpet.

Lady Victoria Hervey, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Lady Victoria Hervey

The model and socialite showcases a daring look.

Gillian Anderson, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Gillian Anderson

The Crown and Sex Education star is all smiles.

Naomie Harris, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Naomie Harris

The actress showcases a shimmering style.

Kaitlyn Dever, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Kaitlyn Dever

The Rising Star Award nominee is pretty in pink.

Saoirse Ronan, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Saoirse Ronan

The BAFTA-nominated Little Women actress also dresses in black.

Jack Lowden, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Jack Lowden

The Rising Star Award nominee showcases a dapper look.

Al Pacino, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Al Pacino

The Irishman star arrives in all black.

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m. and don't miss our 2020 Oscars: E's Inside Guide special Friday, Feb. 7 at 11 p.m.!

