Inside Stormi Webster's Star-Studded Birthday Party: All the Celebrity Guests and Photos

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 9:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, 2nd birthday, Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Happy birthday, Stormi Webster!

Kylie Jenner's daughter turned 2 years old on Saturday. Of course, the makeup mogul celebrated the big day with an epic bash

Playing off of last year's theme, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recreated "Stormi World." However, this year's party was bigger and better than ever, proving that "two is better than one."

The reality star's mini theme park consisted of several different worlds that each represented the birthday girl's favorite things. For instance, guests could meet Poppy and Branch and walk through their magical land in Trolls world. They could also take pictures with Princess Elsa and Olaf and build a snowman in Frozen world. Once they got to Stormi World, they could enjoy tons of carnival rides, including a flying elephant ride and a giant slide. There was even a Stormi World shop, where guests could tie-dye T-shirts. There were also games, balloons and so much more.

Watch

Stormi Webster Dances Along to Dad Travis Scott's Music

Kylie's famous family members were there to celebrate the major milestone. Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Dream Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West and Chicago West were all in attendance. Travis Scott was also there and shared a sweet message for his daughter on Instagram.

However, these weren't the only stars in attendance. Hailey BieberRosalía, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their daughter Luna were also there. In addition, Cardi B's sister Hennessy Carolina attended the party and brought along little Kulture.

To see photos from the big day, check out the gallery.

Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Welcome to Stormi World

"Happy birthday Stormi," Khloe wrote on social media.

Stormi Webster, Kardashians, Stormi Webster Birthday Party

Instagram

Let's Go Inside

Which "world" would you go to first?

Stormi Webster, Kardashians, Stormi Webster Birthday Party

Instagram

A Helpful Guide

This map helped guests navigate throughout the different worlds.

Article continues below

Stormi Webster, Kardashians, Stormi Webster Birthday Party

Instagram

Frozen World

Guests could meet Elsa and Olaf, build a snowman, or jump in the bouncy castle. They could also cool off on the furniture made of ice.

Stormi Webster, Kardashians, Stormi Webster Birthday Party

Instagram

Trolls World

What a magical place!

Stormi Webster, Kardashians, Stormi Webster Birthday Party

Instagram

Poppy

Somebody was excited to meet Poppy from Trolls.

Article continues below

Stormi Webster, Kardashians, Stormi Webster Birthday Party

Instagram

A Grand Entrance

Welcome to Stormi World!

Stormi Webster, Kardashians, Stormi Webster Birthday Party

Instagram

Something for Everyone

From the rides to the food, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Stormi Webster, Kardashians, Stormi Webster Birthday Party

Instagram

The Stormi World Mascot

"My Stormi mascot!" Kylie said. "It's iconic."

Article continues below

Stormi Webster, Kardashians, Stormi Webster Birthday Party

Instagram

Game Time

Guests had a ton of fun playing the crane game and trying to win a Stormi World prize.

Stormi Webster, Kardashians, Stormi Webster Birthday Party

Instagram

Tasty Treats

Who's hungry?

Stormi Webster, Kardashians, Stormi Webster Birthday Party

Instagram

A True Dream

Lots of sweets for sweet Dream!

Article continues below

Stormi Webster, Kardashians, Stormi Webster Birthday Party

Instagram

Cousin Fun

Say cheese!

Stormi Webster, Kardashians, Stormi Webster Birthday Party

Instagram

Hang On!

The Kylie Cosmetics head was all smiles on the flying elephant ride.

Stormi Webster, Kardashians, Stormi Webster Birthday Party

Instagram

Celebrity Guests

Hennessy is the best auntie to Kulture.

Article continues below

Stormi Webster, Kardashians, Stormi Webster Birthday Party

Instagram

Lots of Stars

Chrissy, John and Luna were there, too.

Stormi Webster, Kardashians, Stormi Webster Birthday Party

Instagram

Hands in the Air

Kendall and Hailey enjoyed soaring above the guests on the flying elephant ride.

Stormi Webster, Kardashians, Stormi Webster Birthday Party

Instagram

Enjoy the Rides

Kim and her kids did, too!

Article continues below

Stormi Webster, Kardashians, Stormi Webster Birthday Party

Instagram

Memories With the Momager

Kris seemed to have a blast at Stormi's second birthday party.

Stormi Webster, Kardashians, Stormi Webster Birthday Party

Instagram

Father-Daughter Duo

Travis held his daughter close as all of the attendees sang "Happy Birthday."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Stormi Webster , Top Stories , Apple News , Parties , Birthdays , Kardashian News , VG
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.