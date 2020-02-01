Jay–Z, Kevin Hart and More Honor Kobe Bryant at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Pop the bubbly!
On Saturday, the industry's biggest stars flocked to the Fanatics party at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl.
And while people seemed to enjoy the annual celebration, many took a moment to honor the late Kobe Bryant, who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26 in Calabasas, Calif.
He and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, were among nine people who passed away that morning.
At the Fanatics event stars like Jay–Z, Kevin Hart, Post Malone, Meek Mill, Jasmine Sanders and others all rocked Lakers jerseys with the NBA legend's famous number, 24.
The Kobe tributes won't stop this weekend either. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira recently announced they would honor him in a special way during the halftime show.
"I think we will all be remembering Kobe on Sunday," Shakira said at the Super Bowl press conference on Thursday. "We'll be celebrating life, and celebrating diversity in this country."
With that message in mind, take a look at the celebrities who took a moment to pay homage to the late Lakers legend during the Super Bowl festivities. Plus, see how your fave stars are celebrating and getting ready for the football game of the season.
Meek Mill, Jay-Z & Yo Gotti
Three's a party! Meek Mill poses with Jay-Z and Yo Gotti at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday. The trio pays homage to the late Kobe Bryant.
Kevin Hart
The Upside actor raises his Kobe jersey for all to see at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Danielle Herrington & Jasmine Sanders
Strike a pose! The models show off their love and support for Bryant at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Post Malone
During his performance at Fanatics Super Bowl Party, Posty honors the NBA legend by rocking his famous "24" jersey.
Meek Mill & Andrew Taggart
The rapper and DJ pay tribute to the late Lakers star with purple and gold jerseys Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Swizz Beatz & Dwyane Wade
The dynamic duo snap a pic together at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party. The two also seemingly matched in similar outfits, with burgundy stripes.
Emily Ratajkowski
The supermodel shines bright at the star-studded event with her sunny yellow outfit at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Kevin Hart
The 40-year-old comedian strikes a pose at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Post Malone
The "Wow" rapper matches the carpet in an all-baby blue suit at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Eiza González
Less is more! The Baby Driver star sizzles in a black form-fitting gown that features side cut-outs.
Jon Hamm
The Mad Men alum is all smiles at the 9th Annual NFL Honors.
Kate Bosworth
Bosworth lights up the room in a bright-orange gown at the 9th Annual NFL Honors.
Ciara & Russell Wilson
The singer and her football star husband enjoy a romantic date night in Miami ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl.
Shaquille O'Neal
The NBA legend, aka DJ Diesel, performs onstage at his Shaq's Fun House party at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami.
Snoop Dogg
The rapper performs at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest concert at American Airlines Arena in Miami.
Machine Gun Kelly and French Montana
Lance Bass and Michael Turchin
The couple attends the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.
Post Malone
The rapper performs at the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.
La La Anthony
The star appears at the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.
Lil John
What? The rapper attends the Leather and Laces 2020 pre-2020 Super Bowl party at Soho Studio in Miami.
Kevin Hart
The actor and comedian attends the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.
Harry Styles and Lizzo
Blame it on their juice! The performers team up at the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series.
Demi Lovato
Before singing the national anthem on Super Bowl Sunday, the pop star sits down with Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM show.
Jasmine Sanders, Kate Bock, Olivia Culpo, Josephine Skriver & Camille Kostek
Sports Illustrated models, assemble!
John Cena
The actor attends "The Road to F9" Global Fan Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park in Miami.
Rob Gronkowski, Jenny McCarthy & Camille Kostek
The retired NFL star and his model girlfriend appear alongside the radio personality during Day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV.
2 Chainz & Sean "Diddy" Combs
The rappers party at "The Big Game Weekend" at Karu & Y.
Jordana Brewster
Shakira & Jennifer Lopez
Your Super Bowl halftime performers, everyone!
Cardi B
They call her Cardi Bardi! The hip-hop superstar performs at LIV nightclub as part of "The Big Game Weekend."
Katie Couric
The veteran TV journalist will appear in a space-themed Super Bowl ad for Olay.
Pitbull
Lil Nas X & Jasmine Sanders
Fresh off his incredible Grammys performance, the rapper hits up Super Bowl weekend.
Charlie Puth
The "See You Again" singer steps out for the F9 event.
Nathalie Emmanuel
The actress is set to reprise her role when F9 hits theaters in 2022. But first, the Super Bowl!
Kevin Hart
The comedian helps kick off Super Bowl weekend at SiriusXM's studios.
Michelle Rodriguez
A Fast & Furious legend, now and always.
Wiz Khalifa
The rapper is all smiles.
Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty
She's back! The MC and her hubby make a rare public appearance to kick off Super Bowl weekend at Mr. Jones nightclub in Miami.
Ozuna
The Puerto Rican trap star is ready to get lit.
Cardi B
This is so Cardi's color.
Tyrese Gibson
The F9 actor goes for a monochromatic vibe.