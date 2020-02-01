Ciara Brings the Glitz and Glamour During Date Night With Russell Wilson

The expecting parents are still celebrating the amazing news!

In case you missed it, Ciara and Russell Wilson announced earlier this week that they were expecting another child.

The "Goodies" singer announced the happy news by sharing a photo of herself posing in a bikini and baring her growing baby bump on Instagram. "Number 3," she wrote.

Now, the two are enjoying a date night before their family of four turns into a family of five, in Miami, Florida ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2.

On Friday night, as the happy couple stepped out for dinner, Ciara was glowing as she rocked a sequined black mini dress and matching metallic heels. The 34-year-old beauty kept her makeup minimal, but that pregnancy glow was keeping her shinin', shinin', shinin'.

Ciara is set to perform at a Rolling Stone party in Miami on Saturday night, a series of celebrations ahead of the Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.