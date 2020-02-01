Jodie Turner-Smith Bares Baby Bump and Appears to Reveal Sex of Her and Joshua Jackson's Child

In an interview with the Times of London, published a week ago, Turner-Smith opened up about their relationship and her pregnancy. She said she was fan of his Dawson's Creek character, Pacey, as a teen and recently "went back and rewatched a lot of his movies," adding, "I do it whenever we're apart because I miss him so much. He loves that I am obsessed with him."

She said that after it was reported that they had wed, "there was this wave of people who were upset that I was possibly married to a white man."

"In America, interracial dating or marriage is not something that is as accepted," she said. "Certain people feel strongly against it, in both communities. I felt it from the black community. It is so complicated. I don't want to give it too much energy. The horrific things that people were saying, it makes you...I'm learning there are certain things I have to really keep for myself."

She also signaled that she and Jackson, a Canadian native, may not raise their family in the United States, where he has lived for years.

"The racial dynamics over here are fraught. White supremacy is overt. It's the reason I don't want to raise my kids here," she said, adding, "I don't want my kids to grow up doing active shooter drills at school."

She isn't too keen on living in England either, saying it's "gone off the rails."

"So I was thinking maybe Canada," she said.