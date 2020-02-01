Harry Styles Apologizes After Pre-2020 Super Bowl Show Is Evacuated Due to Stormy Weather

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 8:05 AM

Harry Styles

Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

Harry Styles did not get to ring in his 26th birthday onstage over Super Bowl Weekend.

The pop star was supposed to perform on Friday night at a pre-2020 Super Bowl concert at Meridian at Island Gardens, off the coast of Miami. Just before he was set to take the stage, his set was canceled and the Pepsi-sponsored show was evacuated due to extreme weather. The city saw some heavy rain that night and the National Weather Service warned of possible wind gusts to 70 mph and brief isolated tornadoes.

"To those of you here in Miami, I was told there's a severe storm on the way," Styles tweeted. "The fire department would not let us do the show under any circumstances. Please stay safe. I'm so disappointed, and I'm sorry. I love you all. H."

"We recognize that last night's circumstances and the mandatory action taken were very disappointing to those in attendance and we sincerely apologize," Meridian said in a statement to E! News.

"The City of Miami Division of Emergency Management ordered the mandatory cancellation of all special events in temporary structures due to reports from the National Weather Service warning of the potential for strong winds, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes," the statement continued. "The mandatory evacuation came prior to Harry Styles taking the stage. Event personnel, in coordination with fire and police resources, managed the evacuation of guests onsite."

A tweet on Pepsi's Twitter page read, "As ordered by the Miami Fire Dept, Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar had to unfortunately be canceled due to extreme weather. This was a mandatory evacuation in Miami across special event venues. We are focused on ensuring everyone is safely evacuated. We deeply apologize to the fans."

On Thursday, Styles joined Lizzo onstage at an exclusive Miami concert for the SiriusXM and Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series.

The 2020 Super Bowl LIV, which will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers, airs live on FOX on Sunday, February 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

—Reporting by Amanda Williams

