Lebron James' Speech Honoring Kobe Bryant Will Inspire All of Lakers Nation

This one's for Kobe Bryant.

The late NBA legend's close friend and L.A. Lakers successor LeBron James delivered a heartfelt speech during the pre-game tribute to Bryant at Staples Center on Friday night. Lebron honored the nine individuals tragically killed during last Sunday's helicopter crash, calling the event a "celebration" of Bryant's life and legacy.

"I've gotten something written down," Lebron shared, before scrapping his pre-approved remarks to "go straight from the heart."

In Lebron's words, "The first thing that comes to mind is all about family. And as I look around this arena, we're all grieving, we're all hurt, we're all heartbroken. When we're going through things like this the best thing you can do is lean on the shoulders of your family."

"I heard about Lakers Nation before I got here... about how much of a family it is, and that is absolutely what I've seen this whole week," he added. "Not only from the players, not only from the coaching staff, not only from the organization but from everybody. Everybody that's here… This is really, truly a family. And I know Kobe and Gianna [Bryant] and Vanessa [Bryant] thank you from the bottom of their heart."