Kobe Bryant Honored at First Lakers Game Since His Death: All the Details and Photos From Inside

Tonight is the night to celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant.
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers returned to the Staples Center for their first basketball game since the death of Kobe. They will play against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Before any ball was dribbled and shot was scored, the venue along with the NBA, teammates, coaches, fans and friends put together an inspiring tribute to celebrate the life of one legendary Lakers player. Usherstarted off the tribute by singing "Amazing Grace" for the audience. He was followed by artist Ben Hong, who played the cello during a tribute video. And before the game began, the Boyz II Men performed the "Star-Spangled Banner."
This was followed up by a speech from LeBron James, which you can read in full here.
Then, as the players went onto the court, Kobe's name, jersey number and high school was announced in lieu of the athletes'.
Ahead of the game, Frank Vogel told the press, "We're going to go out and play each game embodying what he stood for." He added they're "focusing" on the work, which he said is "mentally therapeutic" for everyone.
For those who missed out on tonight's tributes, we have all the details from inside the Staples Center. Take a look at just some of the many powerful moments in our gallery below.
Harry How/Getty Images
Gone But Not Forgotten
At one point during the in memoriam video, the men begin to cry as they remember Gianna and Kobe.
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
King James
LeBron abandons his script to speak from the heart during a tribute to his mentor and friend.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
A Team United
The Lakers team huddles together while watching the emotional tribute to their late former teammate.
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
Amazing Grace
Usher delivers a somber yet powerful performance of "Amazing Grace."
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
Mamba Mentality
The Lakers huddle before tip off.
Harry How/Getty Images
Mamba Academy
Gianna's teammates from Mamba Academy attend the Lakers game in memory of those who lost their lives.
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
A Moment of Silence
Lebron bows his head in a moment of solitude.
Hans Gutknecht/Orange County Register via ZUMA Wire
Usher
Stars from far and wide are attending the Trailblazers v. Lakers game in honor of Kobe and Gianna.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Image
Jimmy Iovine & Liberty Ross
The music executive and his wife pay their respects.
Harry How/Getty Images
Together Forever
Kobe and Gianna's jerseys are placed on their seats, alongside bouquets of roses.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
The Legend
The Lakers emblazon Kobe's initials on the court.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Courtside
Kobe is honored with his number on the court.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Image
Flea
The Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea makes an appearance in honor of the late basketball star.
Harry How/Getty Images
Gigi & Kobe
The Lakers leave two seats open for Gianna and Kobe.
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
LeBron James
After a devastating week, the basketball star keeps his head high as he heads into the Staples Center.
Harry How/Getty Images
Paying Tribute
LeBron James arrives at the Staples Center ahead of the tribute.
Harry How/Getty Images
Packed Auditorium
All attendees of tonight's game will receive a shirt with the iconic '24' in honor of Bryant.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
Mamba Forever
Patches with the late basketball star's initials are emblazoned across numerous Lakers merch.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
Mambacita
In honor of Kobe and Gigi, the Staples Center is changing their marquees.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
Fans Unite
Scattered around the Staples Center are flowers, candles and other mementos gifted by fans.
Tonight's pre-game tribute comes after the NBA announced they will be making a joint donation of $100,000 with the National Basketball Player Association to the MambaOnThree Foundation, which was created with the sole intention of providing support to the families who lost a loved one in the helicopter crash.
In addition, Vanessa Bryant recently broke her silence on the death of her husband and daughter Gianna "Gigi" Maria-Onore Bryant on Instagram. In her powerful statement, the proud mom shared how fans can turn their pain into purpose.
"Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality," she wrote in part. "To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna's legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org."
