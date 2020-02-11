Top 3 Sites to Buy Valentine's Day Flowers

by Katherine Riley | Tue., Feb. 11, 2020 10:30 AM
Love is in the air! Valentine's Day is less than two weeks away, so time to get gifting. Whether you're a smitten kitten in full-bloom love or are looking to celebrate Galentine's Day with your besties (¿Porque no los dos?), there are floral arrangements for everyone. From classic long-stemmed roses to farm-fresh bouquets, below are our top three sites to shower your loved one with flowers.
Pssst...feel free to treat yourself too.
Bouqs partners with eco-friendly farms that minimize waste, recycle water and use sustainable growing practices—the farmers they source from are even pictured next to the floral arrangements! From romantic to sweet to sunny (and more) Bouqs has bouquets to match whatever Valentine vibe you've got goin' on. Prices start at $49.
Urban Stems sources directly from farmers (Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms) in Central America and throughout the United States to ship to their warehouses, where bouquets are assembled and delivered in beautiful packaging. Unboxing is half the experience. What you see on the site is exactly what your gift recipient will receive. And trust, Urban Stems makes some truly on-trend arrangements you won't find anywhere else. Prices start at $55.
Hey, 1-800-Flowers is Your Rose Authority™ for a reason. Or if your valentine wants chocolates, stuffed animals or pretty much any other gift, they can help with that too. Plus, save 20% on best-selling Valentine's Day flowers and gifts with code VDAYLVE! Prices staring at $25.
Celebrating Galentine's Day? We hope so. Check out awesome girl-boss picks from @BarbieStyle.
