Jasmine Sanders' Valentine's Day Gift Picks Will Make You Feel Like an Angel

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Feb. 5, 2020 3:30 AM
When cupid strikes, you'll be ready thanks to this Victoria's Secret model.
The countdown is on for Valentine's Day and chances are you're scrambling to find that perfect gift for the special someone in your life.
If you're in need of some help or some sound advice, look no further than supermodel Jasmine Sanders.
"Take the time to pick a great gift that is specific to your partner," she advised to E! News exclusively. "You don't want them to feel like they were a last-minute thought with a box of chocolates that they picked up on their way home."
So what can a thoughtful lover get? From perfume to crystals, see Jasmine's gift picks below.
"Your fragrance is the first thing to enter a room and the last to leave. Make it memorable! The Victoria's Secret Love fragrance is romantic making it the perfect gift for Valentine's Day."
"Anything except roses because they're a bit cliché in my opinion and doesn't really show much effort."
"Sharing a book that you love with someone is always a good idea and a journal to encourage creativity is a gift that keeps giving!"
"I love this piece! It's a timeless classic... You could wear it on a dinner date with a little jacket and a strappy shoe."
"Show your partner you care about the spiritual aspects of your relationship by gifting crystals that promote healing and healthy communication."
"Perfect for Valentine's evening if you want to add some extra spice."
"A delicious and sexy treat that everyone loves."
"Take a trip to somewhere that neither one of you have been before. Explore new restaurants, shops and get some much needed quality time together."
"Take the time to relax and recharge with your special person."
"Instead of a night out, take the time (and patience) to make a home cooked meal. And follow all the steps of the recipe!"
