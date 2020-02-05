Jasmine Sanders' Valentine's Day Gift Picks Will Make You Feel Like an Angel

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When cupid strikes, you'll be ready thanks to this Victoria's Secret model.

The countdown is on for Valentine's Day and chances are you're scrambling to find that perfect gift for the special someone in your life.

If you're in need of some help or some sound advice, look no further than supermodel Jasmine Sanders.

"Take the time to pick a great gift that is specific to your partner," she advised to E! News exclusively. "You don't want them to feel like they were a last-minute thought with a box of chocolates that they picked up on their way home."

So what can a thoughtful lover get? From perfume to crystals, see Jasmine's gift picks below.