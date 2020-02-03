Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin Reveal Their Valentine's Day Jewelry Picks

Single, dating or engaged? Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin have you covered for Valentine's Day!

The Bachelor Nation stars will be on the road this month as they travel across the country to host The Bachelor Live on Stage. But before embarking on their rose-filled journey, they partnered with Kendra Scott to host an event benefiting WomenOne.

During the event at Kendra Scott's Soho location, Ben and Becca shared their favorite jewelry picks.

For Becca, who is engaged to her Bachelorette season pick Garrett Yrigoyen, one of her favorite Kendra Scott pieces is the Diamond Letter Pendant necklace. "I think the diamond letter necklace would make an awesome gift for someone (hint hint to all the men out there)," she shared.

Scroll down to check out more picks from Ben and Becca that will pair well with any rose this Valentine's Day!

Shannon 14k Yellow Gold Collar Necklace In White Diamond

Your Valentine will look at this necklace like Ben looks at chicken strips.

$850 Kendra Scott
Elyse Ring

Becca recommended this ring to add the perfect amount of sparkle to any outfit.

$70 Kendra Scott
Jett 14k Yellow Gold Earrings In White Diamond

BRB! Buying these edgy and chic earrings Ben recommended.

$500 Kendra Scott
Diamond Letter Pendant Necklace In 14K Yellow Gold

Don't sleep on Becca's hints because this piece is bound to make jaws drop on Valentine's Day.

$595 Kendra Scott
Remi Band Ring in 14K Gold and White Diamonds

Ben knows a thing or two about picking rings. We totally trust his recommendation for this Kendra Scott ring.

$1000 Kendra Scott
Ellie Gold Stud Earrings in Ivory Pearl

If you follow Becca on Instagram, you know she has amazing everyday style. These earrings are perfect for day and night! "These earrings are timeless, and a piece that could be worn with so many different things," she shared.

$65 Kendra Scott
Small Pepper Hoop Earrings

We're giving our final rose to these Ben-approved hoops!

$58 Nordstrom
River 14k Yellow Gold Chain Bracelet In White Diamonds

Becca suggested gifting this piece of serious arm candy to your Valentine.

$600 Kendra Scott

There's still plenty of time to find that perfect Valentine's Day gift. See present suggestions from country music singer Carly Pearce and Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder.

The Bachelor airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. only on ABC.

