Fashion Week Fall 2020: See the Best Street Style

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Word on the street is style is everywhere you look!

Fashion Week has officially begun and all eyes are on the runway as world-famous designers showcase fabulous new looks for Fall 2020.

While the supermodels deserve plenty of praise for their beauty and style, there are more than a few incredible looks right outside. Oh yes, we're talking about street style.

For those lucky enough to attend a runway show, chances are you know a thing or two about fashion. And it's safe to predict these lucky people know a thing or two about how to accessorize and arrive in style.

From Haute Couture Fashion Week to New York Fashion Week and beyond, we are shining a spotlight on some of the best street style we've seen. And with Paris Fashion Week wrapping up in early March, it's safe to say this is only the beginning.

Photos

Street Style at Fall 2020 Fashion Week

So what are you waiting for? Get inspired and take a look at some unforgettable looks above.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Fashion Week , Fashion , Style Collective , Street Style , Style , VG , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.