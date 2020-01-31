Nikki Glaser Apologizes for Body Shaming Taylor Swift in Netflix's Miss Americana

Nikki Glaser has issued an apology to Taylor Swift.



The comedian took to social media on Friday to share her regret over comments that are featured in the superstar singer's new Netflix documentary, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana. In the doc, which just premiered on the streaming service, Glaser can be heard making statements about Swift's appearance, as well as her group of friends. The documentary, directed by Lana Wilson, references Swift's past eating disorder struggles.

Following the debut of Miss Americana, Glaser posted an apology to Swift on her Instagram.

"I love @taylorswift. Unfortunately, I am featured in her new documentary as part of a montage of asshats saying mean things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year," Glaser began her message. "It's insanely ironic because anyone who knows me knows I'm obnoxiously obsessed with her and her music."

Glaser went on to say that she first heard herself in the trailer for Miss Americana last week and was "horrified."