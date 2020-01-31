Harvey Weinstein Accuser Provides Graphic Description of What She Called His ''Deformed'' Genitalia

Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock
by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 1:22 PM
Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock
One of Harvey Weinstein's many rape accusers is claiming he has no testicles.
According to multiple reports, Jessica Mann claimed she witnessed his "deformed and intersex" genitals when he allegedly raped and sexually assaulted her in early 2013. "The first time I saw him fully naked. I thought he was deformed and intersex. He has an extreme scarring that I didn't know, maybe [he] was a burn victim," she explained in a Manhattan courthouse on Friday.
Mann further claimed, "He does not have testicles, and it appears that he has a vagina." She said she was able to see this when he allegedly forced her to give him oral sex.
Moreover, Mann claimed she once found evidence he was using a drug that apparently induced an erection. "I do not remember the medical term, but when I Googled [the name of the drug], it basically implied dead-penis-type thing," she said.
The witness, who once aspired to be an actress, also said the disgraced producer had "very bad" hygiene. Mann described his body odor as smelling "like poop."
Further evidence of his "very bad" hygiene was revealed when Mann began describing one of her alleged sexual encounters with him. She claimed that during one of these instances, he made her give him a back massage, during which she noticed, "He had a lot of blackheads."
"The texture of that was uncomfortable," she told the court.
Then, in a later encounter, Mann alleged he "went down" on her while her friend sat in the other room, apparently unaware of what was happening.
Despite being assaulted, she claimed she "made the decision to be in a relationship with him," namely because she "was sexual with very few people." She further explained, "I entered into what I thought was going to be a real relationship with him—and it was extremely degrading from that point on."
In response to questions about why she never ended her relationship with him, Mann revealed she "thought he was going to hurt my father."
Weinstein currently faces charges in New York City for allegedly raping Mann, and for an alleged sexual assault on former actress Mimi Haleyi. Weinstein has plead not guilty and denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.
