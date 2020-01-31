How Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Biermann Grew Up Right in Front of Our Eyes

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 1:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Brielle Biermann loves to keep her looks fresh!

Ever since Kim Zolciak-Biermann appeared on season one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta back in 2008, fans have witnessed her daughters go from young school girls to full-on stars.

In fact, Kim's eldest daughter has managed to secure 1.3 million Instagram followers and keep fans entertained as she documents her life on and off camera.

As Bravo viewers watched Brielle grow up, they've witnessed the reality star change up her style on multiple occasions. And throughout all the hair changes and dissolved lips, the Don't Be Tardy star has always been an open book.

It certainly was the case this week when Brielle decided to change her hair color. "Brunette Brielle is completely different than Blonde Brielle," she wrote on Instagram while giving credit where credit is due to hairstylist Chrissy Rasmussen. The latest look got us thinking of Brielle's journey in the spotlight that included more than a few fresh styles.

Photos

See Kim Zolciak-Biermann Twin With Daughters Brielle and Ariana

After all, her Instagram profile states she is "fresher than a mf peppermint."

Take a trip down memory lane at her ever-changing looks in our gallery below.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Brielle Biermann, Ariana Biermann, 2011

Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Growing Up Zolciak

Rewind to 2011 when Brielle and Ariana Biermann attended Reginae Carter's 13th birthday party with Kim Zolciak at The Callanwolde Mansion.

Brielle Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Real Housewives of Atlanta

Wilford Harewood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Nice to Meet Ya

It's hard to believe that fans first met Brielle on Real Housewives of Atlanta season one all the way back in 2008. Here she is pictured in season 4 or 2011.

Brielle Biermann, Don't Be Tardy For the Wedding

Wilford Harewood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

We Do!

In April 2012, viewers watched Kim Zolciak plan her wedding to Kroy Biermann in the spin-off Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding.

Article continues below

Brielle Biermann, 2014

Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Sweet 16

Back in 2014, Brielle scored an invite to Reginae's "All White" Sweet 16 birthday party at Summerour Studio.

Brielle Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 2015

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Look What Happens

Twinning! If there was any doubt Brielle looked like her mom, look no further than their appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Brielle Biermann

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Biggest Fans

When it was time to celebrate Kim's 38th birthday, Brielle was right by her mom's side.

Article continues below

Brielle Biermann, Instagram

Instagram

Milestone in Style

This is what 21 looks like!

Brielle Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Bravolebrities

Whenever Kim and Brielle visit the clubhouse like in February 2019, you know it's going to be a good show.

Brielle Biermann, Instagram Story 2019

Instagram

Bye Bye Lips

With help from Board Certified  Dr. Thuy Doan, Brielle documented her lip procedure.

Article continues below

Brielle Biermann, Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories

New Year, New Brielle

"Dissolved my lips yesterday...gonna look like 18 year old Brielle again soon," she shared on Instagram Stories before kicking off 2020.

Brielle Biermann

Instagram

Transformation

"Brunette Brielle is completely different than Blonde Brielle," the Don't Be Tardy shared on Instagram after getting her hair done by Chrissy Rasmussen.

Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kim Zolciak-Biermann , Transformation , Celebrities , Beauty , Hair , VG , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.