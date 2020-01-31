Why Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Are "Moving On" From Their Bel Air Home

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are ready for a new chapter.

The Full House star and her designer husband, who are currently in the middle of a legal battle, are selling their Bel Air home. Lori and Mossimo, the parents of daughters Bella Giannulli, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20, have listed the residence for sale at just over $28 million.

"Yes, they are quietly trying to sell their Bel Air home and asking $28 million. It's currently not on the MLS and will only be shown to qualified buyers," a source tells E! News. "They are willing to take a lower price than what they asked a few years ago because they are serious about selling."

"They moved to the home when their daughters were in high school and it was very convenient," the insider shares. "It's time to move on from this chapter and to find their next project."