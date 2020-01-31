Why The Good Place Was Kristen Bell's "Dream Come True"

This is it. The Good Place is over. The acclaimed NBC comedy wrapped up its four-season run on Thursday, Jan. 30 with an emotional farewell that tied up the various journeys of the Soul Squad—Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Jason (Manny Jacinto), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Janet (D'Arcy Carden) and Michael (Ted Danson)—in tidy fashion. There was closure, notes of hope and so many jokes.
While the cast walked away with some personal prop keepsakes, they also walked away transformed from their time in creator Michael Schur's The Good Place.
"I do feel like I've been chasing for something like this forever. I love telling stories, I love complexity in the girls that I play, but I really like when the show has a message and does some good," Bell told E! News after The Good Place series finale.
"I'm a big fan of the cathartic experience Brecht used to write and I think people gain something from seeing stories and how you tell them and what you talk about is paramount. It can shift the tides of society. And I think giving language to what it means to love one another, how we coexist on Earth—which we have to share, we have no choice, right?—and what we mean to each other and why human reaction is so important, to have that all wrapped in a beautiful fart joke is like my dream come true," she continued.
Bell's costars all shared similar sentiments.
"I think [The Good Place] delivered the message that we all most need in the world where we have our politicians trying to divide us, it's a very divisive rhetoric out in the world and I think Mike's message is just if you put your differences aside and work together, you can all get to a better place," Jamil told E! News. "I think that's the message we most need in the world right now, we all may not line up perfectly, but let's all work together towards something good and we can achieve it."
